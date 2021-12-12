Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Extend Winning Streak with Blowout over Derek Carr, Raiders

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Kansas City Chiefs remain one of the hottest teams in the NFL, earning their sixth straight win with a 48-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to lift the Chiefs (9-4) to another win at Arrowhead Stadium, improving to 6-2 at home in 2021.

It was a dominant performance for the AFC West leaders, building a 35-0 lead in the first half before the Raiders got on the board with a field goal. The second half wasn't any better for the home team as the Chiefs closed out the season sweep over Las Vegas, outscoring the division rivals 89-23 in two games.

After major questions about Kansas City's defense earlier in the year, the unit has been on fire lately and forced five Raiders turnovers.

Las Vegas (6-7) continues its slide out of playoff contention with its fifth loss in its last six games. Derek Carr was limited to an 86.0 quarterback rating with tight end Darren Waller unavailable with knee and back injuries.

Notable Performances

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: 20-of-24, 258 passing yards, 2 TDs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: 37 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: 4 catches, 76 receiving yards

Derek Carr, QB, LV: 33-of-45, 266 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: 24 rushing yards, 46 receiving yards

Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV: 13 catches, 117 receiving yards, 1 TD

Turnover-Prone Raiders Shut Down Offensively

The Raiders had a lot of energy entering the game, sending an apparent message by dancing on the midfield logo:

This backfired quickly.

The first play of the game was a disaster as a Josh Jacobs' fumble was returned for a Kansas City touchdown:

The impact plays continued for the Chiefs defense with five total turnovers.

Derek Carr had little room to operate thanks to the consistent Chiefs pass rush.

Kansas City finished with four sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

Josh Jacobs also couldn't get much going on the ground with just 2.7 yards per carry.

Hunter Renfrow was the only consistent producer for Las Vegas, catching 13 passes for 117 yards, more than double anyone else on the roster. He also added the team's only touchdown.

Even with his first-half fumble, the former Clemson star remains a reliable option with his third straight 100-yard game. He has been someone Carr can trust with Darren Waller inactive.

Balanced Chiefs Offense Cruises to Victory

Patrick Mahomes has been at his best this season when throwing to his star pass-catchers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. In this game, the key to success was spreading the ball around.

Mahomes got a lot of players involved Sunday, completing passes to eight different players.

Darrel Williams and Josh Gordon were the ones who found the end zone in the first half.

Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle also had long catches in the game.

The rushing attack was as good as we have seen in some time, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire scoring two touchdowns.

Derrick Gore joined the fun with a 51-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Hill and Kelce combined for seven catches but were hardly needed in the blowout victory.

The Chiefs offense has been inconsistent this year, scoring 22 or fewer points in five of the previous six games. Getting more players involved could be the key to unlocking the group's potential.

What's Next?

The Chiefs continue their run through the AFC West with a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. The Raiders play on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.