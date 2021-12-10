Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, Travis Kelce, Tom Brady Lead 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Voting

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The latest round of 2022 Pro Bowl voting results is in, and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to lead the way.

Taylor ranks first among all players with 168,222 votes. Also included in the top five are Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (158,633 votes), Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (156,176 votes), Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady (151,305 votes) and Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett (150,268 votes).

The youth movement in the NFL is in full effect as six first- or second-year players are leading vote-getters in their conferences at their respective positions.

Taylor leads the NFL with 241 rushes, 1,348 yards and 16 touchdowns. The second-year running back is coming off a 143-yard, two-touchdown performance Sunday in a win over the Houston Texans. He's the only player in the league with over 1,000 rushing yards entering Week 14.

The Dallas Cowboys lead all teams in total votes received, followed by the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Fan voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl will continue until Thursday, Dec. 16. NFL players and coaches will submit their votes by Dec. 17. Consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting for one-third, will determine player selections.

The rosters will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20, at 7:00 p.m. ET during a joint telecast between NFL Network and ESPN.

The Pro Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN and simulcast on ABC.