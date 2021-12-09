Broncos' Melvin Gordon Doesn't Feel Wanted by Fans Amid Javonte Williams' Emergence

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Melvin Gordon III isn't feeling the love in Denver.

The veteran running back missed Week 13's loss against the Kansas City Chiefs with hip and shoulder injuries, and believes fans are ready for Javonte Williams to be the feature back after he rushed 23 times for 102 yards and caught six passes for 76 yards and a score:

Gordon, 28, has been pretty darn solid in his own right, rushing for 605 yards and five touchdowns on the season while catching 22 passes for 166 yards and another two scores.

But after Williams was drafted in the second round of the 2021 draft, there have been questions about when he would emerge as the team's starter. He's played well, with 939 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. But to this point, Gordon and Williams have split the backfield duties.

That may change after the 2021 season—Gordon will be an unrestricted free agent, and Williams has played well enough that the Broncos may not be willing to meet the type of offers Gordon is able to get on the market. Certainly, it appears as though Gordon feels Broncos fans are ready for a passing of the torch.