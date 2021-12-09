Russell Wilson Denies Trade Rumors Linking Him to Giants, More: 'That's a Non-Story'

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

With rumors circulating Russell Wilson might consider waiving his no-trade clause after the 2021 season, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback denied the possibility on Thursday.

"I didn't say that," he told reporters. "I'm focused on what we're doing here. I love Seattle. This is a place I've loved every day, every moment. ... That's a non-story."

Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday that Wilson would consider waiving his no-trade clause to play for the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints or Denver Broncos:

A "league source" told Gregg Bell of the The News Tribune that Schultz's report "had no credible basis."

And Wilson added that he doesn't intend to leave Seattle anytime soon.

"Yeah, that's my hope," the 33-year-old told reporters when he was asked if he intended to play out his contract with the Seahawks, which lasts through the 2023 season. "My hope's not to just fulfill it, hopefully I get to play here for, you know, 20 years of my career. Will that happen? I don't know. But that's my prayer. That's my hope."

Wilson was drafted in 2012, so a 20-year career with the Seahawks would have him playing through the 2032 campaign. He would be 45. That's Tom Brady territory.

Regardless of Wilson's public denial of the reports he may waive his no-trade clause, however, there's been plenty of buzz in the past year that a divorce between the Seahawks and Wilson may be on the horizon.

Notably, as Bell wrote, "In March his agent, Mark Rodgers, told ESPN the quarterback has not asked the Seahawks to trade him—but if they did want to deal him Rodgers gave Seattle general manager John Schneider four teams which Wilson would accept going to: the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Saints and Las Vegas Raiders."

Wilson emphasized at the time he did not ask to be traded. But it was the sort of moment that made it seem possible a departure could happen down the road.

With the Seahawks at 4-8 this year and needing draft picks for a potential rebuild, this coming offseason would be as logical a moment as any for the two parties to part ways.