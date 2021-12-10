Vikings Fend off Steelers' Furious 4th-Quarter Comeback to Capture Win on TNF

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Minnesota Vikings continued to live dangerously after nearly blowing a 29-0 third-quarter lead, but they held on for a 36-28 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who returned after suffering a torn labrum and separated shoulder on Nov. 28 against the San Francisco 49ers, finished with 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

The Minnesota defense also sacked Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger five times and intercepted him once.

The Vikings took a 29-0 lead with 6:18 remaining in the third quarter after a 25-yard Greg Joseph field goal, but the Steelers responded with 20 straight points thanks to a pair of Najee Harris touchdowns and James Washington's 30-yard TD catch.

Minnesota struck back quickly, however, when quarterback Kirk Cousins found K.J. Osborn for a 62-yard touchdown. The Vikings then got the ball back after a punt, but Cousins threw an interception to Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon that was returned to the Minnesota 21-yard line.

Two plays later, Roethlisberger found tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 17-yard touchdown. He then hit Washington for a two-point conversion try that cut the Viking lead to 36-28.

Minnesota ran some clock in response but faced a 4th-and-8 on its 45-yard line with 2:26 left. A great Jordan Berry punt was down at the four-yard line, giving the Steelers 2:16 to go 96 yards.

The Steelers then worked their way down the field, with Chase Claypool catching three passes for 60 yards. Diontae Johnson snagged a 12-yard pass and scampered out-of-bounds at the Vikings 12-yard line with three seconds remaining.

Roethlisberger fit a ball in a tiny window to Freiermuth with three defenders around him in the end zone. The ball was there, and Freiermuth had his hands on it, but Harrison Smith sklapped it away to end the game.

With that, the 6-7 Vikings ended a two-game losing streak despite playing without wideout Adam Thielen, who suffered a high ankle sprain against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Twelve of the Vikings' 13 games have now been decided by eight points or fewer as well.

The Steelers fell to 6-6-1.

Notable Performances

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook: 27 carries, 205 rushing yards, 2 TD; 1 catch, 17 receiving yards

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: 14-of-31, 216 passing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: 7 catches, 79 receiving yards, 1 TD

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: 28-of-40, 308 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Steelers RB Najee Harris: 20 carries, 94 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 catches, 10 yards, 1 TD

Steelers WR Chase Claypool: 8 catches, 93 receiving yards

What's Next?

Pittsburgh will host the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. ET at Heinz Field.

Minnesota will visit the Chicago Bears in Soldier Field on Monday, Dec. 20 at 8:15 p.m.

