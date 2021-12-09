Myles Turner Calls Out Pacers' Value of Him amid NBA Trade Rumors

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Amid a disappointing 11-16 start to the season and speculation that a rebuild could be coming, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is unhappy with the organization.

Speaking to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Turner believes the Pacers don't see him as a valued part of their lineup:

"It’s clear that I’m not valued as anything more than a glorified role player here, and I want something more, more opportunity. I’m trying really hard to make the role that I’m given here work and find a way to maximize it. I’ve been trying to the past two, three seasons. But it’s clear to me that, just numbers-wise, I’m not valued as more than a rotational role player, and I hold myself in a higher regard than that."

