Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Seahawks QB Open to Playing for Giants, Saints, Broncos

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly would consider waiving his no-trade clause after the 2021 season for the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints or Denver Broncos, per sportswriter Jordan Schultz.

Previous reports had indicated that the Philadelphia Eagles may also be a possibility for Wilson if the Seahawks relent and trade him in the offseason.

There were rumors dating to last offseason that Wilson wanted to be traded, though the quarterback himself denied them in June:

"There was a lot of people, there was a whole thing saying I requested a trade, and that's just not true. I didn't request a trade. Everything kind of started from there. Obviously, tons of teams were calling and I think that the reality was I didn't want to go anywhere else, I wanted to play in Seattle. But if I had to go somewhere, these are the teams I would go to or consider. At the end of the day I have a no-trade clause, right?"

But with the Seahawks limping to a 4-8 record this season and the playoffs likely out of reach, whispers of Wilson's desire to play elsewhere have cropped up again.

The 33-year-old has had his own struggles this season, throwing for just 2,042 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his passes in nine games. He has a 3-6 record as the team's starter.

Part of his dip in play is likely due to the injured finger that cost him three games. In five contests before the injury he threw for 10 touchdowns and one interception. In four games since, however, he's thrown for just four scores and three picks. That has led to questions about whether Wilson perhaps returned too soon.

Regardless, it's been a rough season in Seattle, and continued rumors of Wilson's potential future departure won't make it any easier.