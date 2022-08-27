Panthers' Sam Darnold Carted off in Preseason Game vs Bills with Apparent Knee Injury

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The injuries continue to pile up for Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the 25-year-old was carted off the field during Friday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

After spending last season as Carolina's starter, Darnold is expected to be on the bench as the No. 2 quarterback behind Baker Mayfield this year.

Darnold missed five games last season with a shoulder injury he suffered against the New England Patriots on Nov. 7. The Panthers placed him on injured reserve five days later and he was expected to miss at least four weeks.

The Panthers are in a potential transition phase this season, though head coach Matt Rhule is under the microscope to win now that he's in his third year.

Darnold only completed 59.9 percent of his attempts for 2,527 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 appearances during his first year with Carolina.

Carolina did add Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, but he has already been ruled out for the season with a foot injury.

Darnold is in the final season of his rookie contract. He spent the first three years of his career with the New York Jets before being traded to Carolina in April 2021.

Until Darnold is able to return, Rhule will likely turn to PJ Walker as the backup quarterback.