Giants' Daniel Jones to Undergo MRI, See Specialist for Neck Injury Monday

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will undergo an MRI on Monday, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Jones will see Dr. Frank Cammisa, whom Vacchiano described as "an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in spinal conditions."

The 24-year-old has missed time this season because of a neck injury, although he was durable in his first two years and appeared in 13 games as a rookie in 2019 and 14 in 2020.

While Jones has flashed potential at times, he hasn't quite lived up to the elevated expectations that come with being the sixth overall pick of the NFL draft. He threw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns as a rookie but took a step back in his second season with 2,943 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Duke product has followed with 2,428 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Mike Glennon filled in at quarterback for the Giants during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins. He will likely continue as the starter if Jones is sidelined.