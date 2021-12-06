Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Defeat Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos on SNF for 5th Straight Win

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Kansas City Chiefs stayed hot coming out of their bye week, earning their fifth straight win by defeating the Denver Broncos 22-9 on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes had 184 passing yards, an interception and a rushing touchdown as Kansas City improved to 8-4.

The Chiefs also kept another streak alive, as Sunday's victory marked the 12th straight time they took down the AFC West-rival Broncos.

Denver fell to 6-6 with the loss. Teddy Bridgewater led the Broncos with 257 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Rookie running back Javonte Williams had 178 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown.

Notable Stats

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: 15-of-29 for 184 YDS, INT; 4 CAR for 12 YDS, TD

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, DEN: 22-of-40 for 257 YDS, TD, 2 INT

Javonte Williams, RB, DEN: 23 CAR for 102 YDS; 6 REC for 76 YDS, TD

Chiefs Learning to Win in Different Ways

One thing has been clear about this season: This isn't the same Kansas City team we've all grown accustomed to in recent years. The Chiefs are no longer racking up 450 yards of offense and blowing out teams by 40 points. Instead, they've learned how to grind out games.

Sunday's game seemed like the perfect opportunity for the Kansas City offense to get back to its big-play ways. Denver played a single-high safety on defense for most of the game despite teams limiting the Chiefs this season by utilizing two deep safeties. Still, Kansas City was unable to take advantage.

The Chiefs went 72 yards on 12 plays on their opening drive, which was capped off by a 10-yard rush touchdown by Mahomes. They led going into halftime despite trailing the Broncos in most statistical categories.

Mahomes threw his 12th interception of the year on Kansas City's opening drive in the third quarter. He recovered on the next possession with a 38-yard pass to Darrel Williams, which was the Chiefs' longest play of the day. But the drive stalled, and the Chiefs settled for a field goal.

The story of the second half was the Chiefs defense, though, as they made timely plays to put an end to any of Denver's momentum.

Juan Thornhill picked off a pass by Bridgewater late in the third quarter, but the Chiefs offense went three-and-out on the subsequent possession. On the ensuing punt, Byron Pringle recovered a muff by Broncos returner Diontae Spencer at the Denver 16-yard line, but Kansas City once again settled for a field goal.

Daniel Sorensen then blew the game open with a 75-yard pick-six off of Bridgewater early in the fourth quarter.

While the weather in Kansas City may have been a factor in the struggles of both offenses, Mahomes finished with a season-low passer rating of just 57.2.

However, the Chiefs learning to win despite an off-night by Mahomes and the offense will be a lesson the team carries going forward as they attempt to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance.

Denver Doomed by Missed Opportunities

The Broncos had their chances to keep the game close, but it just wasn't their night. Denver's defense played well enough to give its offense some opportunities, but the team failed to convert time and time again.

Denver's biggest blunder on Sunday was its 20-play drive in the first half that resulted in in a turnover on downs.

In the second half, Denver forced the Chiefs to settle for field goals, but ill-timed turnovers on offense and special teams put an end to any momentum the team tried to build.

Bridgewater did break through with a short touchdown pass to Williams midway through the fourth quarter, but it was much too late with the game already out of reach.

Denver has been a better offense than it showed on Sunday, entering the game averaging 20.7 points. The Broncos will have to take advantage of their opponents' mistakes and put some points on the board if they hope to make a playoff push as the season winds down.

What's Next?

The Chiefs will welcome another AFC West foe to Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders come to town. The Broncos will look to bounce back that same day against the Detroit Lions.