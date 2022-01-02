Bengals' Joe Burrow Says He Feels 'Good Enough' After Knee Injury Scare vs. Chiefs

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow downplayed his injury after getting hurt in the final minute of Sunday's 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs:

"Good enough," Burrow responded when asked how he was feeling.

The quarterback suffered an apparent knee injury on his team's 4th-and-goal attempt from the 1-yard line. After a penalty led to a first down, backup Brandon Allen came on to take a knee and spike the ball on consecutive plays to set up the game-winning field goal.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game that Burrow "just got his knee twisted up."

Burrow has dealt with a variety of issues this season, including a dislocated pinky suffered in the Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He remained in the game despite the injury and told reporters he wouldn't miss any time, saying it was "something I’ll have to deal with."

The 25-year-old also went to hospital after the Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers with a potential throat contusion, but he was cleared by doctors.

These problems come after Burrow suffered a torn ACL last season, which ended his year after 11 games. He spent the entire offseason rehabbing before returning in time for Week 1.

The LSU product has proved to be a top player when healthy, totaling 34 passing touchdowns through 16 games this season.

Considering the Bengals clinched the AFC North title with the Week 17 win, Burrow will have an opportunity to rest next week to keep him fresh for the playoffs.