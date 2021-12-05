TMZ: Marshawn Lynch's F-Bomb on ESPN's 'ManningCast' Received 2 Complaints to FCC

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Federal Communications Commission received two complaints about Marshawn Lynch's appearance on ESPN2's ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning in October, according to TMZ, after the former NFL running back used the words s--t and f--k on the broadcast.

You can see one of the instances of Lynch swearing during the broadcast below:

"I had children in the room at the time, and I am very upset that ESPN allowed Marshawn Lynch to repeatedly curse on live TV," one complaint reportedly read. "I have an expectation when I turn on ESPN that I will not have to remove children from the room."

"The ESPN2 broadcast on Monday night was laced with vulgar words from Marshawn Lynch," the second complaint added. "Peyton Manning apologized for it, but there is no place on this type of show at this hour for this language."

It wasn't the only time viewers tattled on ManningCast. According to TMZ, three viewers complained to the FCC when Eli Manning flashed a double bird in September. Who knew the ManningCast was so rock 'n' roll?