Foster Moreau, Hunter Renfrow's Raiders Fantasy Outlook After Darren Waller's Injury

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The already-thin group of tight ends in fantasy football will be even thinner Sunday with Darren Waller unable to play for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders downgraded Waller to out against the Washington Football Team because of a back/knee injury that kept him out of practice all week.

This will mark the second game that Waller has missed this season. He previously sat out a Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with an ankle injury.

Waller is the No. 4 tight end in points-per-reception leagues this season with an average of 12.9 points per game.

Third-year tight end Foster Moreau will likely receive most of the snaps for the Raiders against the Football Team. His overall stat line isn't encouraging with 135 yards and three touchdowns on 12 receptions in 11 games.

But the last time Waller didn't play, Moreau was one of Derek Carr's go-to options. The 24-year-old caught all six of his targets for 60 yards and one touchdown against the Eagles.

NBC Sports Edge's John Daigle named Moreau as the No. 1 tight end to roster for Week 13 and provided additional context about his performance about that Philadelphia game (h/t Yahoo Sports):

"Reminder Moreau played on every snap in his lone spot-start for Darren Waller (knee) this year, running 32 routes on Derek Carr's 37 dropbacks and recording 6/60/1 on six targets (17.6% share). He's the strongest fill-in for however long Waller, labeled week-to-week, is sidelined. If you have Waller, I would bid the farm for Moreau since whomever is starting inarguably qualifies as a TE1."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Washington's defense has been middle-of-the-pack against tight ends in fantasy this season. Opposing players at the position rank 15th with an average of 7.3 points per game.

Moreau is currently rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues and 25 percent of ESPN leagues.

The other obvious beneficiary from Waller's absence is Hunter Renfrow. He leads the Raiders in receptions (64), receiving yards (658) and touchdown receptions (four).

Renfrow and Waller are the only Las Vegas pass-catchers who have more than 40 targets this season. The Clemson alum is coming off a season-high eight receptions and 134 yards in the Thanksgiving Day win over the Dallas Cowboys.

That game also marked the first time Renfrow had averaged at least nine yards per reception since Week 6 against the Denver Broncos.

Sunday does present another favorable matchup for Renfrow to put up big numbers. The Football Team is allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers (27.2).

Anyone looking for a last-minute addition at wide receiver might be out of luck with Renfrow. He's already rostered in 86 percent of ESPN leagues and 81 percent of Yahoo leagues, but go get him on waivers as a WR2 option this week if he's available.

Fantasy stats and rankings via FantasyPros.