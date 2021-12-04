Hall of Fame DE Claude Humphrey Dies at Age 77

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Hall of Fame defensive end Claude Humphrey, best known for playing for the Atlanta Falcons from 1968 to 1978, died Friday at the age of 77.

NFL.com's Michael Baca posted the following statement from Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter regarding Humphrey's passing:

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Claude Humphrey. Known as a hard worker and a reliable teammate, Humphrey was always willing to help the team out wherever needed and knew success was achieved collectively. His humble spirit guided him on and off the field. Our thoughts and prayers are with Claude's family during this difficult time. The Hall of Fame will forever guard his legacy. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Claude's memory."

Humphrey was among the most feared pass-rushers of his era and played 13 seasons in the NFL—10 with the Falcons and three with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 as part of the senior ballot after previously being a finalist on the regular ballot in 2003, 2005 and 2006.

