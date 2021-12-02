Cam Newton, Joe Mixon Headline Madden 22 Week 12 Player Ratings Update

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Mixon continued his upward trajectory in Madden NFL 22 following a monster Week 12 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mixon saw his overall rating climb from 90 to 92 in Thursday's update thanks to a 165-yard, two-touchdown outing in a 41-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He's now the sixth-highest-rated running back after steadily moving up from 88 when Madden NFL 22 launched.

Cam Newton, on the other hand, saw his rating fall back to 71 overall, exactly where he found himself prior to signing with the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers quarterback had perhaps the worst game of his NFL career in a 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, finishing 5-of-21 for 92 yards and two interceptions. With Carolina off in Week 13, Newton will have to wait until he can attempt to send his Madden rating in a positive direction again.

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams was a big winner (+2 to 97 overall) from the update. His run-blocking attributes received a boost after Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel combined to gain 199 yards on the ground.

His 49ers teammate George Kittle wasn't so lucky. A nondescript showing (one reception for 13 yards) knocked Kittle down from 96 to 95 overall.

Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson lost one point, too. He opened at 94 and improved to 95 in the Week 7 update but now sits at 92 overall.

Wilson's Madden rating is probably of little concern to the seven-time Pro Bowler at the moment with the Seahawks (3-8) staring down the barrel of a losing season.