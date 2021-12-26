Clyde Edwards-Helaire Out for Chiefs vs. Steelers After Suffering Collarbone Injury

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a collarbone injury.

Edwards-Helaire exited the game early in the third quarter, finishing the day with nine carries for 27 yards and a touchdown, adding one reception for four yards.

A first-round draft pick (No. 32 overall) by the Chiefs in 2020, Edwards-Helaire hasn't made the impact that was expected given his lofty status. He had a solid rookie season with 1,100 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns in 13 games.

The LSU product had his best stretch this season in Weeks 3-4 when he posted back-to-back 100-yard rushing games and had a receiving touchdown in both contests.

Just as he was building momentum, though, Edwards-Helaire suffered a knee injury in the Chiefs' Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills and landed injured reserve. He missed five games before being activated prior to Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.

He entered Sunday with 615 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns.

Until Edwards-Helaire can return, look for Darrel Williams to step in as Kansas City's No. 1 running back and Derrick Gore to see an uptick in utilization.