Mookie Betts, Brianna Hammonds Get Married; Justin Turner, Dodgers Players Attend

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts didn't let a looming MLB work stoppage get in the way of love.

The five-time All-Star and Brianna Hammonds were married in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports.

Dodgers star Cody Bellinger shared a video from the day of the ceremony while celebrating Chris Taylor's new contract:

Justin Turner, Dave Roberts, Kenley Jansen and Joe Kelly were among the Dodger contingent on hand.

Betts and Hammonds became engaged in January, having known one another since middle school.

"Brianna has been by my side since we were teenagers," he told People's Lindsay Kimble. "Together we've grown mentally, physically, and spiritually. She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover, and my soon-to-be wife."

In November 2018, Hammonds gave birth to their first child, Kynlee.