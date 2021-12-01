Nets' Kevin Durant on Minutes Limit: 'I Enjoy to Play; I Want to Play 48 Minutes'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant played a game-high 41 minutes in Tuesday night's 112-110 win over the New York Knicks. Durant told reporters after the game that if he had his way, he wouldn't leave the floor.

"I'm a basketball player, I enjoy to play, I want to play 48 minutes," Durant said. "That's just what it is."

Durant finished with 27 points and nine assists in the victory. James Harden led with 34 points and 10 rebounds as Brooklyn improved to 15-6.

It was Durant's second straight game playing over 40 minutes, as he played 45 in Saturday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. He said the injuries that hindered him last year haven't been affecting him, so he wants to be on the floor as much as possible.

"I know a lot of people, I don't even know if they're concerned or not, I just think it's a conversation to have, like I'm playing more minutes and I'm coming off an injury and all this other stuff," Durant said. "But I like to play.

"If I could convince coach to play me the whole second half sometimes or put me in earlier in quarters, I'm going to do it every game, it doesn't matter. My basketball life is not that long so I want to get the most out of it."

Durant said he hopes to string together more games like he had on Tuesday.

"I'm sure for the rest of the season I'm going to try to sneak some of those 40-plus minute games in because s--t, I like being out there," he said.

The Nets will return to action on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.