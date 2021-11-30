Jack Hughes, Devils Reportedly Agree to 8-Year, $64M Contract Extension

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils and star forward Jack Hughes are reportedly close to finalizing an eight-year, $64 million contract extension, per Corey Masisak of The Athletic.

Pierre LeBrun of ESPN added more details on the pending extension:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

