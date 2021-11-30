X

    Jack Hughes, Devils Reportedly Agree to 8-Year, $64M Contract Extension

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 1, 2021

    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The New Jersey Devils and star forward Jack Hughes are reportedly close to finalizing an eight-year, $64 million contract extension, per Corey Masisak of The Athletic. 

    Pierre LeBrun of ESPN added more details on the pending extension:

    Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun

    Jack Hughes extension breakdown:<br>22-23: $9 (includes $2M SB)<br>23-24: $8.5M<br>24-25: $8.5M<br>25-26: $8.5M<br>26-27: $8M<br>27-28: $7.5M<br>28-29: $7M<br>29-30: $7M<br>(10-team no-trade clause kicks in 26-27, so for last 4 years of deal)

