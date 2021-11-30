Big E vs. Seth Rollins Set for WWE Championship Match at WWE Day 1

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

During the opening segment of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins announced that he is challenging WWE champion Big E for his title at the company's New Year's Day pay-per-view, WWE Day 1.

The event will be held in Atlanta and will stream live on Peacock on January 1.

Rollins earned the No. 1 contender spot by winning a multi-man ladder match on the Oct. 25 episode of Raw, defeating Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio. His title shot was delayed because of Big E's champion vs. champion match with WWE universal champ Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

Rollins was still prominently featured at the event, as he won the Traditional Survivor Series match as the sole survivor of Team Raw.

Rollins has held the WWE Championship twice, and he also has two universal title reigns. He hasn't been a singles champion since he lost the Universal Championship to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in 2019.

Big E is in the first WWE Championship reign of his career. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against Bobby Lashley on the Sept. 13 episode of Raw. He successfully defended his title against Drew McIntyre at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 21. At Survivor Series, he lost to Reigns in the main event.

As of this writing, no other matches have been announced for WWE Day 1.