Cowboys' Trysten Hill Suspended 2 Games for Punching Raiders' John Simpson

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill is facing consequences for his actions after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day.

Hill took a swing at Raiders guard John Simpson after the Cowboys lost the game 36-33 in overtime. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan said Hill has been suspended two games for the "open hand punch."

Hill's punch occurred when players were greeting each other on the field and it knocked Simpson's helmet off of his head.

The NFL released a statement regarding the incident, saying, "Trysten Hill of the Dallas Cowboys has been suspended without pay for two games for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules following Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders."

Runyan also wrote a letter directly to Hill that was included in the league's statement. Runyan pointed out the calculated and premeditated nature of Hill's actions.

"Specifically, as both teams were shaking hands, you waited more than 50 seconds for your opponent at the 50-yard line," Runyan wrote. "When you located him, you then walked toward him in the opposite direction of your locker room. You both engaged in a verbal chest-to-chest confrontation which you escalated by throwing an open hand punch to his facemask, forcible enough to cause your opponent's helmet to come off."

Hill is a third-year defensive tackle and has played in 15 games with five starts in his career. He has appeared in just three games this season and recorded eight tackles, five of which came against the Raiders.

Hill will be eligible to return to the team on Monday, Dec. 13. If he doesn't appeal the suspension, he will miss Dallas' Thursday night game against the New Orleans Saints and its Week 14 matchup against the Washington Football Team.