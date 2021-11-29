X

    Floyd Mayweather Called Out by Oscar De La Hoya for Boxing Fight in 2022

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 29, 2021

    Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    In 2007, Floyd Mayweather Jr. beat Oscar De La Hoya via split decision to stake his claim as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

    Fifteen years later, De La Hoya wants his rematch.

    The 48-year-old called out Mayweather for a fight next year in an interview with TMZ Sports:

    "Personally, right now I'm not motivated because of COVID. I was actually in great shape and then COVID hit me, so my morale right now is a little low in terms of me fighting in the ring personally.
    "But come January, I'm sure I will get right back into it and start training again and prepare myself mentally first. But I do want to get out there again, possible Cinco de Mayo. [...] Who knows, it could be Floyd Mayweather."

    De La Hoya has not fought professionally since a loss to Manny Pacquiao in December 2008. He was supposed to come out of retirement in September to fight Vitor Belfort but contracted COVID-19.

    Mayweather, who retired an undefeated 50-0, returned to the ring for an exhibition against Logan Paul earlier this year. 

