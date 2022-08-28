Report: Deebo Samuel Won't 'Miss Much Time' After Missing 49ers Practice with Injury

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a bruise behind his knee and is not participating in Sunday's practice.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner noted that Samuel is "not expected to miss much time" and could return next week.

The 49ers begin their regular season Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears.

Samuel was one of San Francisco's best receivers last season, catching 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games, but he hasn't been the most durable in his fledgling career.

The 26-year-old appeared in just seven games during the 2020 campaign because of a foot fracture and a nagging hamstring injury. He was effective when healthy, though, catching 33 passes for 391 yards and one touchdown.

However, it was still considered a disappointing year for the 2019 second-round pick after he finished his rookie season with 57 catches for 802 yards and three touchdowns.

If Samuel is forced to miss time, the Niners will rely on Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and George Kittle in the passing game. The team will still need Samuel healthy to maintain any hope of making the postseason.