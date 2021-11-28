MLB Trade Rumors: Luis Castillo Discussed by Angels, Reds; Sides 'Far Apart' in Talks

AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely

As the Los Angeles Angels continue to explore ways to upgrade their starting rotation, they are reportedly looking at Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo in a potential trade.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Angels and Reds have had preliminary talks about Castillo, but they are "far apart" in talks because the asking price by Cincinnati is "very high."

Earlier this month, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Castillo is "doubtful to be moved."

The Angels have been aggressively pursuing upgrades in their starting rotation this offseason. They already signed Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $21 million deal.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Angels are among the teams in on Max Scherzer, who is expected to make a decision before the collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1.

It's unclear what the Reds' asking price for Castillo might entail, nor is there any indication they are seriously looking to deal the 28-year-old.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported last week that Cincinnati was open to moving Sonny Gray but "indicated" to rival executives that Castillo and Tyler Mahle were "off limits."

One potential reason for the Reds to put a high price on Castillo is his contract status. The right-hander has two more years of team control before becoming a free agent.

Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors projects Castillo will earn $7.6 million in arbitration for the 2022 season.

Castillo set a career high with 33 starts in 2021. The Dominican Republic native posted a 3.98 ERA with 192 strikeouts over 187.2 innings. He has posted a 3.60 ERA in 77 starts over the past three seasons combined.

Angels starters ranked 22nd in Major League Baseball in ERA (4.78) and 26th in innings pitched (776.1) last season.