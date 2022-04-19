Rams' Matthew Stafford 'Feeling Great' After Getting Shot for Arm Injury Maintenance

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford confirmed to reporters Tuesday while attending voluntary OTAs that he had an anti-inflammatory shot in his arm for injury maintenance earlier this offseason.

Per The Athletic's Jordan Rodrigue, Stafford said he's "feeling great" after less than six weeks of recovery time.

He rarely misses time because of injury, but he had been limited by various issues throughout 2021.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported ahead of Week 12 that the 34-year-old had been dealing with "pain in his throwing arm, his elbow, a sore ankle, and chronic back pain."

The veteran still usually finds a way to make it to the field, playing a full season in nine of the last 10 years. The only missed action came in 2019 when a back injury held him to just eight games played.

Stafford led the Rams to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in February. He threw for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions during the regular season.

The latest injury shouldn't affect his status for training camp.