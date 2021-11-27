NFL Hall of Fame DL Curley Culp Dies At Age 75

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Curley Culp died Saturday at the age of 75 after he announced he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last week.

His wife, Collette Bloom Culp, announced the news on Twitter:

Culp was selected in the second round of the 1968 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos following a standout collegiate career at Arizona State. His senior year featured a first-team All-American selection in football and the NCAA heavyweight wrestling championship.

The Arizona native never played a game for the Broncos as the team traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs during his rookie training camp.

He went on to put together a terrific NFL resume with six Pro Bowl appearances, five All-Pro selections (one First Team and four Second Team) and the 1975 George S. Halas Trophy as the league's top defensive player as voted by the Newspaper Enterprise Association.

Culp, who also played for the Houston Oilers and Detroit Lions as part of a 14-year career, won Super Bowl IV with the Chiefs at the end of the 1969 season.

Culp, who retired after the 1981 season, earned his place in Canton by helping revolutionize the tackle position within a three-man defensive line.