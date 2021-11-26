Jonathan Smith, Oregon State Agree to Contract Extension Through 2027

AP Photo/Andy Nelson

In his best season as a head coach, Jonathan Smith has signed a contract extension with Oregon State.

The school announced Friday that Smith's new deal will keep him with the football program through the 2027 season.

Oregon State hired Smith in 2017. The program went 1-11 that year as Gary Andersen resigned midway through the season and Cory Hall served as interim head coach for six games.

The 42-year-old Smith played for the Beavers from 1998 to 2001 and was a four-year starter at quarterback. The California native led them to a single-season school-record 11 wins in 2000, including a 41-9 victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

Smith began his coaching career as an Oregon State graduate assistant in 2002 and 2003 under Dennis Erickson and then Mike Riley. He also worked as an assistant at Idaho (2004-09), Montana (2010-11), Boise State (2012-13) and Washington (2014-17) before returning to his alma mater.

Taking over a rebuilding program led to some struggles for Smith and his staff as Oregon State went 9-22 in his first three seasons.

Heading into Saturday's regular-season finale against Oregon, the Beavers are 7-4 and bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.