Jamaal Williams' Updated Fantasy Outlook vs. Vikings after D'Andre Swift Injury

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday because of a shoulder injury, meaning Jamaal Williams will get the start.

Swift has been the most productive Lion on offense this season. He has 984 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns on 196 touches. The versatile dual threat is notably second on the team with 56 receptions and 429 receiving yards behind only tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The 22-year-old, who is in his second season out of Georgia, serves as the team's top running back when healthy, although Williams gets his fair share of looks alongside him.

Swift played in his team's first 11 games before suffering a shoulder sprain in the first half of the 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day. He had six touches before exiting.

From a fantasy perspective, that game may tell us how Williams will be used moving forward.

The BYU product was the team's clear bell cow as he rung up 15 carries for 65 yards and five catches for 18 more yards against the Bears. Running backs Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike were also active, but the latter saw the only usage between the two of them with just one carry for 11 yards.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Perhaps Williams is utilized as a pure bell cow with the backups only used in case of rest or injury. If so, Williams is a solid option to use as a second starting running back if he's bound to get 20-plus looks.

Picking up any other Lions running back doesn't seem like a prudent option at this time given that the team has decided to use Swift and Williams as a two-headed monster more often than not.

Against a Vikings defense that ranks 30th in the league against the run, Williams should be confidently deployed in all lineups across all fantasy formats this week.