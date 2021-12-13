Justin Fields Undergoes X-Rays on Hand Injury After Bears' Loss to Packers

AP Photo/David Banks

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields told reporters he underwent X-rays on his left hand following Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

He also said he was playing at around 90 percent after missing time with cracked ribs and called the pain "bearable."

The rookie out of Ohio State threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 74 yards on the ground in the loss to the Packers.

Andy Dalton started as the Bears' QB1 to begin this season, but Fields took over after the 11-year veteran suffered a bone bruise in his knee during a 20-17 Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

He's been the team's QB1 ever since, but Fields suffered a rib injury that knocked him out of the 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 21.

He then missed the Bears' 16-14 Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions. Dalton replaced Fields during the Ravens game and started against the Lions.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on Thanksgiving that the Bears were optimistic that Fields would return to the lineup for a Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 5. Fields didn't play, however, as Dalton got the call again.

While Dalton was sidelined Sunday, either he or Nick Foles will play if Fields is out following the latest setback.