Dolphins Rumors: Xavien Howard Restructures Contract to Help Miami's Salary Cap

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly created more salary-cap space by restructuring cornerback Xavien Howard's contract.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the restructuring created more than $3.7 million in space, which will help Miami "operate through the end of the season."

According to Spotrac, Howard had a potential out in his contract for 2022 but is scheduled for unrestricted free agency in 2025.

The cornerback has been with Miami since the AFC East team selected him with a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro last year.

That 2020 campaign was impressive as he finished with a league-best 10 interceptions and 20 passes defended. He notched 51 tackles and a forced fumble as one of the leaders of the defense for the 10-6 Dolphins.

Howard also led the NFL with seven interceptions during the 2018 season.

He is 28 years old and theoretically in his prime. While the Dolphins have struggled with consistency this season and have a 4-7 record, Howard figures to be a key part of the secondary for years to come assuming they choose to build around him.

Miami started the season 1-7 but has momentum after three straight wins and will look to keep rolling in Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

It also has more cap space to operate with after this move.