Panthers' Stephon Gilmore Out vs. Buccaneers After Suffering Groin Injury

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a groin injury.

Carolina acquired the 31-year-old from the New England Patriots on Oct. 6. He started the year on the PUP list after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a partially torn quad and made his season debut on Oct. 31 against the Atlanta Falcons.

He was brought in by the Panthers to replace rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn, who suffered a broken foot in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. Through his first seven games this season, Gilmore had 13 tackles and two interceptions.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Gilmore is one of the best shutdown cornerbacks in the league when he's healthy. He has earned four Pro Bowl selections and was named first-team All-Pro in 2018 and 2019.

The South Carolina product was honored with the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019 after recording 53 tackles, 20 passes defended and a league-high six interceptions.

With Gilmore sidelined, the Panthers will rely on veteran cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Donte Jackson on the outside. CJ Henderson, the ninth overall pick in 2020 who was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars, will also see more time on the field during his absence.