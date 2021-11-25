Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Explains Pretzel-Throwing Incident: 'I F--king Lost It'

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly said on her The Morning After podcast that she "f-king lost it" when she threw a piece of soft pretzel at a San Francisco 49ers fan who was heckling her during a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Niners on Nov. 15, per TMZ Sports.

Stafford said the fan was heckling her non-stop before she turned around and hurled a piece of soft pretzel at him, striking him in the face. She said she apologized and offered to buy him and the people he was with food and drinks. He declined.

Stafford was then escorted from the stadium and said Wednesday she would no longer be attending Rams' away games.

"I'm human, I make mistakes, and I own up to them," she said on her podcast. "I don't f--king hide from them, that's not me."

As for her husband's reaction, he offered some levity to the situation.

"He said, 'Well, I wish I was as accurate as you were, but I guess only one person in the family was accurate that night,'" Kelly Stafford said.