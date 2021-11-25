Lions Rumors: Jared Goff to Start vs. Bears on Thanksgiving Barring Injury Setback

AP Photo/Justin Berl

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who missed last Sunday's 13-10 road loss to the Cleveland Browns with an oblique injury, is set to return Thursday at home against the Chicago Bears barring any overnight setbacks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, which aligns with Lions head coach Dan Campbell telling reporters (h/t Benjamin Raven of mlive.com) this week that the team was leaning toward starting Goff after a one-game absence.

Goff has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for eight touchdowns (six interceptions) and 6.3 yards per attempt in nine games this year.

The Lions started Tim Boyle at quarterback in Goff's absence last Sunday. The ex-Green Bay Packers backup completed 15-of-23 passes for 77 yards and two interceptions.

Now Goff returns to the mix in hopes of leading the Lions to their first win this season. Goff's last time out resulted in the 2021 team's first non-defeat as the Lions tied the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-all.

Detroit has struggled on both sides of the ball and enters this week ranked third-last in both points per game and points allowed per game.

However, a home matchup against a 3-7 Bears team is a winnable game. Goff hasn't performed particularly well, but he's the best option on the roster and could be the difference here, especially against a Chicago team missing superstar edge-rusher Khalil Mack (season-ending foot surgery).

Game time is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET from Detroit's Ford Field.