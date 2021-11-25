DeVonta Smith Says He Eats McDonald's Breakfast Before Every Eagles Home Game

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Some professional athletes have been known to avoid fast food. Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith is not among them.

The 6'1", 170-pound Smith told GQ that his pregame ritual for home games is getting breakfast from McDonald's.

"If it’s a home game, for breakfast, I’m going to McDonald’s," he said. "I’m not even going to lie to you. I have to get a McGriddle, two hash browns and an orange juice. If it’s a home game, I have to have it."

Smith's diet caught the eye of former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, who credits eating McDonald's frequently as the reason he avoided major injuries throughout his career.

Despite his questionable food choices, Smith has enjoyed a solid rookie season. The Alabama product and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner has 46 receptions for 664 yards and four touchdowns through the first 11 games of his career.