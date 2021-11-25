Former Rams, Jets RB Zac Stacy to Enter Mental Health Facility on December 1

Joe Robbins/AAF/Getty Images

This article contains descriptions of domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy will enter a Colorado mental health in-patient facility on Dec. 1, his attorney Thomas Luka told Florida Circuit Judge Mark Blechman during a bond court hearing on Wednesday, per Jennifer Sangalang of the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Last week, home surveillance video surfaced online that allegedly showed Stacy assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, on Nov. 13. They have a five-month-old child together, who was present at the time of the attack.

Five days after the video was released online, Stacy was arrested.

At a Nov. 19 court hearing, Stacy was ordered to not have any contact with Evans or any firearms, to pay $10,150 in bail and to give up his passport. He has been charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

However, on Wednesday Blechman ruled that Stacy could remain free on bond. Until he checks into a mental health facility, Luka said Stacy would live with his mother and brother in Alabama.

Evans argued against Stacy being kept free on bond during Wednesday's hearing:

"I'm a victim in this case. You've seen the video, what he did to me. I was slapped, punched, literally picked up and thrown into my TV, and then [he] picked me up and slammed me into my son's bouncy seat by my throat. This is not the first time he's been violent with me. I am afraid for my safety and for my children's safety.

"He was released on the weekend, and I was too afraid to go home. I have not been back home yet. My injuries from this incident are serious and likely permanent, from what I have been told. I am just asking the court to increase his bond, place him on home confinement and make sure, verify his residence, and make sure there are no firearms in the home."

Oakland Police detective Shawn Dozier, who viewed the video of the attack, wrote in the affidavit it showed the former NFL running back "strike the victim twice to the back of her head with the first strike with an unknown object in his hand" before he hit her again with a closed fist, then "picked up the victim like a 'rag doll' and threw her into a 65-inch television."

He also threw an object at her according to the affidavit.

Dozier said Evans suffered "a contusion to her face, bruises to her torso, contusion to her left leg, and abrasions to her right leg."

Oakland Police had twice been called to Evans' residence prior to the attack in the video, once for a verbal dispute between Evans and Stacy on Aug. 16 and once for a potential domestic assault on Sept. 26. Stacy couldn't be located after the second call to police and charges were filed against him.