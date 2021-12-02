Alvin Kamara Reportedly Ruled Out for Saints vs. Cowboys Because of Knee Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Superstar New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will reportedly miss his fourth consecutive game Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater, a knee injury will keep Kamara out Thursday, while offensive tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead will also sit out with knee injuries.

When healthy this season, the 26-year-old has been as productive as always, rushing for 530 yards and three touchdowns in eight games while adding 32 catches for 310 yards and another four scores.

But knee soreness cost him games in November, meaning the injury-depleted Saints were without their best offensive weapon. Without him in the lineup, the team has gone 0-3, dropping to 5-6 overall.

Kamara's importance to the New Orleans offense has been clear throughout his career. Coming into the 2021 season, he had posted at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage in all four years of his career and double-digit touchdowns in three campaigns.

He was superb in 2020, rushing for 932 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 83 passes for 756 yards and another five scores.

Few players in football offer the Tennessee product's impact as both a runner and a receiver, which makes him uniquely difficult to replace when he's unable to play.

The Saints will rely on the combination of Mark Ingram II, Ty Montgomery and Tony Jones Jr. in the backfield Thursday with Kamara out, plus quarterback Taysom Hill figures to play a big role as a runner.