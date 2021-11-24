Daniel Jones: 'I Feel Responsible' for Giants' Lack of Production on Offense

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In the midst of another subpar season, the New York Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday. Quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters on Wednesday that he blames himself for the team's struggles.

"I feel responsible for our lack of production as an offense," Jones said. "I feel that. I think we all should feel that, and I don't think that's changed today. I still feel like that."

Jones added that while he understands the decision to let Garrett go, he still feels the onus is on himself and his teammates to perform better.

"Coach [Joe] Judge is going to make the decisions as the head coach, that's his job, but I don't think that should change how we feel about how we've played, the points we've scored, how we've done at times," he said. "I think we know we've got to do better. That falls on each one of us, on players and certainly me."

Jones admitted that Garrett's firing hit him hard, but he knows he has to turn the page and prepare for New York's Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It certainly affects all of us," Jones said. "I think he was a big part of what we were doing on offense and obviously leadership there, so I'll miss him. We'll certainly miss him, and he did a lot for us. We've got to keep moving forward and get ready to play the Eagles this week."

The Giants (3-7) rank 25th in the NFL in scoring offense with 18.9 points per game. Jones has thrown nine touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games. He reiterated that it's up to the players to improve in order for the team to be successful.

"It's about moving forward now, understanding that we've got to keep going and it's on all of us to perform better at each of our jobs," Jones said. "We all have to play better and produce more."