Former Texans RB Phillip Lindsay Claimed off Waivers by Dolphins

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Veteran running back Phillip Lindsay was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, per his agent Mike McCartney.

Lindsay was waived by the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Lindsay, 27, rushed 50 times for 130 yards and a touchdown in 10 games for the Texans this season. He spent the first three years of his career with the Denver Broncos, tallying 2,550 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in that time, which included consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2018-19.

But with Melvin Gordon III added to the team in 2020, he took on a more complementary role and signed with the Texans ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Houston had a full slate of veteran running back options in David Johnson, Rex Burkhead and Royce Freeman, making Lindsay expendable.

In Miami, he'll fight for playing time behind Myles Gaskin in what is already a pretty crowded backfield.

Gaskin leads all Dolphins running backs with 123 carries and 433 yards, though he's scored just one touchdown on the ground. The Dolphins rank 31st in the NFL with a woeful 77.4 rushing yards per game.

Lindsay should help improve that unit, even if he isn't a major upgrade.