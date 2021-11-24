Aaron Rodgers Denies Report He Has 'COVID Toe;' Packers QB Says Injury Is Fracture

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clarified he suffered a fracture toe and is not, in fact, dealing with COVID Toe.

The Wall Street Journal reported Rodgers was "dealing with a painful toe injury that stems from the body's immune response to his recent case of Covid-19."

However, Rodgers told reporters he does not have any lesions and is instead trying to overcome a fracture. He also wants the Wall Street Journal to apologize and even demonstrated by showing his toe to reporters:

The quarterback said he suffered the fracture while doing individual workouts when he was quarantined and will "look at all options during the bye week to decide what would be best to get to the finish line." He also said he doesn't expect to miss any games with the injury.

Green Bay faces the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday before its bye in Week 13.

Rodgers told reporters he will not undergo any treatment that would require him to miss games but believes there are surgical options to avoid such an outcome.

The nine-time Pro Bowler, who had previously told reporters he was "immunized," missed his team's Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a positive COVID-19 test and made national headlines for his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show when he was defensive of the criticism he received for being unvaccinated and made a number of other inaccurate statements about masks, the vaccine and the virus.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rogers was also fined $14,650, while Green Bay as an organization was fined $300,000 after the NFL investigated the team's failure to follow health and safety protocols in place.

The Packers are 1-1 since his return, although he struggled in the victory over the Seattle Seahawks and didn't throw a single touchdown pass. He was much better from an individual perspective in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings when he threw for 385 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Green Bay is 8-3 on the season and in the middle of the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed and only first-round bye alongside the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Rams.

This fractured toe could be an issue if it lingers and prevents Rodgers from playing at his typically elevated level, although he was still quite effective against the Vikings.