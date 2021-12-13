Browns' Kareem Hunt to Undergo MRI After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Ravens

Harry How/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will undergo a precautionary MRI after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday's 24-22 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Hunt—who was injured in the first quarter—could have returned to the game if necessary.

"We'll get images on that tomorrow," Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He wanted to try and fight through it, but just didn't think we should put him back out there."

Hunt had 18 total yards on four touches.

The Browns placed the 26-year-old on injured reserve with a calf issue following their 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He missed five games before Cleveland designated him to return ahead of a Week 12 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Sunday marked just his second game back from injury.

In eight appearances, the 2017 Pro Bowler has run for 386 yards and five touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 174 yards.

This season hasn't gone according to plan for the Browns. They're 6-6 and the questions about Baker Mayfield's long-term future with the franchise are only getting louder.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The running game is one of the few things that has been an unqualified success in Cleveland. The team is fourth in rushing yards, averaging 147.1 yards per game on the ground. Nick Chubb is once again playing at a Pro Bowl level, while D'Ernest Johnson has performed well when pressed into a meaningful role out of the backfield.

Since signing with the team in 2019, Hunt has been a productive member of the offense and supplemented Chubb nicely. However, Cleveland has shown this year it can still consistently move the chains in his absence.