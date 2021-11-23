Dontrell Hilliard, D'Onta Foreman Fantasy Outlook After Adrian Peterson's Release

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans released veteran running back Adrian Peterson on Tuesday, per multiple reports, leaving fantasy players to question whether they should be targeting players like Dontrell Hilliard and D'Onta Foreman while Derrick Henry remains sidelined.

Truth is, you can make a pretty strong argument for both players.

Hilliard seems likely to be more of the passing-down threat after catching eight passes for 47 yards on 10 targets Sunday, though he did also get seven carries that he turned into 35 yards. A solid showing all in all.

But Foreman also saw a decent workload, with seven carries for 25 yards and one reception for another 15. It seems likely these two will split the touches in Tennessee's backfield, limiting both of their short-term upsides to emergency-flex status.

Long term, however, Hilliard may not have as big a role once Jeremy McNichols returns from a concussion. McNichols likely will take up the scatback role when healthy, limiting Hilliard's touches.

So Foreman is the safer waiver priority, even if he feels like a ho-hum choice himself given his limited effectiveness—23 carries for 84 yards—across three games.

In order of waiver priority, then, go Foreman first and either Hilliard or McNichols second, depending on the latter's availability.

Hopefully, however, you have better running back options in place.