Saints' Marshon Lattimore to Serve Probation Stemming from Arrest on Gun Charge

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon, per TMZ Sports.

The 25-year-old received a suspended sentence of 180 days, allowing him to serve one year of probation instead of jail time.

Lattimore was initially arrested in March and charged with a fourth-degree felony of receiving a stolen firearm. Cleveland police observed a loaded gun during a traffic stop, while Lattimore, a passenger, also had a loaded gun that was later determined to be stolen.

Video footage later showed Lattimore did not immediately tell officers that he was carrying a concealed weapon, via ESPN's Mike Triplett.

The initial charge carried a sentence of up to 18 months if he was convicted, per TMZ.

Even without a prison sentence, Lattimore could still be suspended by the NFL under the league's personal conduct policy.

Lattimore has started nine games for the Saints this season, totaling one interception and a team-high 10 passes defended. The 2017 first-round pick has earned three Pro Bowl selections in his first four years in the NFL.