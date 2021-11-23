Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson to Start vs. Texans After Knee Injury Recovery

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets reportedly received some good news on Tuesday.

According to The Athletic's Connor J. Hughes, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is set to return from his four-game absence on Sunday as the Jets take on the Houston Texans. ESPN's Rich Cimini confirmed the report.

Wilson was recovering from a knee injury he suffered in Week 7 against the New England Patriots.

Wilson's return comes at a crucial time for the Jets. ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday that the team placed quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Mike White on the reserve/COVID-19 list. White started three games in Wilson's absence, throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions in those contests. Flacco started Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins and threw for 291 yards and two scores.

Prior to his injury, Wilson struggled through some rookie woes. The BYU product completed just 57.5 percent of his passes for 1,168 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was also sacked 19 times in six games.

The second overall pick in the 2021 draft, Wilson has been inconsistent but has shown brief flashes of the talent that attracted the Jets to him. His best performance came in a 27-24 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans as he threw for 297 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

New York is last in AFC East with a 2-8 record and has dealt with injuries to multiple key players. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that promising rookie running back Michael Carter is expected to miss two to four weeks after suffering a sprained ankle against the Dolphins.

Defensive end Carl Lawson has missed the entire season after suffering a torn Achilles in training camp. The Jets have been without left tackle Mekhi Becton, the team's first-round pick in 2020, since he dislocated his kneecap in the season opener.

The Jets will be looking to end a three-game losing streak this Sunday when they visit the Texans, who are also 2-8.