Chicago-Area HS Apologizes to Matt Nagy Over Chants Calling for Bears to Fire Him

Cary-Grove High School released a statement apologizing to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy after its student section chanted "Fire Nagy" throughout its matchup with Lake Forest, per WGNTV.com.

Two of Nagy's sons, Brayden and Tate, play for the Lake Forest football team, a suburb of Chicago.

The apology read, in part:

"On behalf of Cary-Grove High School, I want to assure our community that the chant was not acceptable nor appropriate and was immediately addressed by administration at the game. We also felt it was important to meet with our student superfans that lead our chants and cheers to talk about what happened and give them an opportunity to reflect and correct their actions.

"As the school principal, I want to apologize to the Lake Forest student-athlete and his family for the disrespectful chant. I also want to congratulate the Lake Forest Scouts on a great season, and we hope to have the opportunity to compete with them again."

Nagy was asked about the chant on Sunday:

Michael O'Brien of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that "according to one Lake Forest football player the team has heard the chant at all of its games this season."

The Bears have gone 31-27 in Nagy's four years as head coach, though after a 12-4 record in 2018, the team has posted two .500 records and a disappointing 3-7 mark this season.