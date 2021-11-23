Matt Nagy Denies Rumor Lions Game Will Be Last as Bears HC: 'That Is Not Accurate'

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has denied reports that Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions will be his last with the team.

"That is not accurate," Nagy told reporters Tuesday. "I have great communication with ownership, George [McCaskey] and Ted [Phillips] and Ryan [Pace], and I have not had any discussions [on that]."

Mark Konkol of Patch.com reported that Nagy will be fired on Friday after the upcoming Thanksgiving Day game and that the coach was informed of the decision Monday.

The Bears have never fired a coach midseason in franchise history.

Nagy has been on the hot seat after five straight losses dropped the Bears to 3-7 on the season.

The most recent defeat came against the Baltimore Ravens with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley making his first career start.

Nagy, the former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, has done little to help a Chicago offense that ranks 29th in the NFL in points per game and 31st in yards per game. Quarterback Justin Fields has not lived up to his expectations as the No. 11 overall draft pick, totaling just four passing touchdowns with eight interceptions through 10 games (eight starts).

Though Nagy was the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading the team to a 12-4 record, back-to-back 8-8 seasons have led to significant question marks about the team's future.

The Bears have a chance to get back on the right track with Thursday's game against the 0-9-1 Lions, although a loss to a winless team on national television could be the nail in the coffin for Nagy.