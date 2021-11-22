Mason Crosby Will 'Absolutely Not' Be Replaced amid Recent Struggles, Packers HC Says

John Fisher/Getty Images

Despite his recent struggles, Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby is not in danger of losing his job.

According to Pro Football Talk, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he will "absolutely not" replace Crosby, who has missed four field goals over the last three weeks.

Crosby hit 1-of-2 in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, making a 54-yard field goal but missing a 32-yard attempt. Green Bay ended up losing by three points to its NFC North rival to fall to 8-3.

LaFleur said the blame for the missed field goal wasn't solely on Crosby. He added that his confidence in the 37-year-old kicker hasn't changed.

"That never falls squarely on one individual," LaFleur said. "Our operation has to improve. From the snap to the hold to the kick. So we'll continue to work on that.

"But certainly have a lot of confidence in Mason, never would've sent him out there if we didn’t on a 54-yarder. That shows the level of confidence we have in him and on the entire group to execute, and they executed. But you have to make the chip shots."

A 15-year veteran, Crosby is 15-of-23 on field goals this season. His 65.2 percentage is the second-worst mark of his career.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Despite Sunday's loss, the Packers remain at the top of their division. Green Bay's 8-3 record is second in the NFC behind the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals. The Packers will look to bounce back in a high-profile matchup against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.