Henry Ruggs III Ordered to Undergo 24/7 Alcohol Monitoring, Wear Ankle Device

Bizuayehu Tesfaye-Pool/Getty Images

Former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs will be required to wear an ankle monitor that will measure his blood-alcohol levels 24 hours a day after he failed to report one of his mandated daily alcohol tests, per Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ruggs' attorney, David Chesnoff, said his client missed the daily test after the monitoring device he was using didn't tried to send him a text message alert to let him know he was due for a test but it wasn't delivered.

Ruggs had given the monitoring service his cell phone number but it had been confiscated by police. An updated number was then provided to the company, but Ruggs missed one of his tests.

Ruggs posted bail and has been on house arrest after being arrested and charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, along with two charges of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Prosecutors say Ruggs was driving 156 mph just before crashing his car into the vehicle of 23-year-old Tina Tintor, killing her and her dog. Police said Ruggs had a blood alcohol content of 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit.

He's facing up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the DUI charges.

Ruggs was not ordered to initially wear the 24-hour monitoring device upon being placed on house arrest because his leg was in a cast. Among the conditions of his bail, Ruggs cannot leave his house, use drugs or alcohol or drive a motor vehicle.

The Raiders released Ruggs the day after his crash. He was in his second year with the team after being the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.