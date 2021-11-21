Cowboys News: Micah Parsons Ties DeMarcus Ware's Franchise Rookie Sack Record

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Micah Parsons is having quite the rookie season.

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker and pass-rusher tied DeMarcus Ware's rookie franchise sack record of eight sacks with two more Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.