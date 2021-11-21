X

    Cowboys News: Micah Parsons Ties DeMarcus Ware's Franchise Rookie Sack Record

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 22, 2021

    AP Photo/Ed Zurga

    Micah Parsons is having quite the rookie season.

    The Dallas Cowboys linebacker and pass-rusher tied DeMarcus Ware's rookie franchise sack record of eight sacks with two more Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!