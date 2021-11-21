Cam Newton Shines with 3 TDs as Panthers Lose to Ron Rivera, WFT

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Just like old times.

Cam Newton played in front of the home fans for the Carolina Panthers for the first time since September 2019 when he started Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Washington Football Team and his former head coach Ron Rivera.

The Auburn product finished with 189 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions on 21-of-27 passing while adding 46 yards and one touchdown on the ground. However, he couldn't capitalize on two chances to win the game in the fourth quarter.

Newton wasted no time making his presence felt, marching the Panthers 75 yards on nine plays on the game's opening drive. He capped the possession with a touchdown pass to DJ Moore after faking that he would tuck it and run.

While the offense stalled with three straight punts after the opening touchdown, Newton used his legs for a 24-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to get Carolina back on the board before halftime.

The 32-year-old also had an impressive 27-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey to end a 91-yard drive in the second half, but he did not deliver with an opportunity to win the game.

Carolina turned it over on downs on each of its last two possessions, first while facing a three-point deficit and then when behind by six points. Washington sacked Newton on fourth down with a minute and 11 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This was Newton's first start since last season with the New England Patriots, who released him before the 2021 season. He signed with Carolina on Nov. 12 and worked into the quarterback rotation last week alongside starter P.J. Walker. He put up touchdowns on the first two possessions (one running and one passing) of Carolina's 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

He played in short-yardage and goal-line situations against the Cardinals, but the Panthers were more comfortable with him running the offense Sunday as they continue to play without the injured Sam Darnold.

Newton will forever be a Carolina legend after the franchise selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft.

His resume includes a trip to the Super Bowl, an MVP award, three Pro Bowl selections and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He had the chance to add to his accolades as a starter Sunday but came up short despite solid individual numbers.