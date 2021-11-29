Report: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Not Planning Surgery on Toe Injury 'At This Time'

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his injured toe "at this time," according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 37-year-old has already missed one game this season after testing positive for COVID-19, and a toe injury has limited his practice time throughout the year as well.

"It's very, very painful," Rodgers told reporters regarding the toe injury after a Nov. 21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. "I got stepped on in the first half and that kind of activated all the symptoms I was having. It's going to be another painful week next week and then hopefully start to feel better during the bye."

He called it "a little worse than turf toe."

Rodgers has remained productive when on the field this year, throwing for 2,878 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. And the Packers are one of the NFL's best teams with a 9-3 record.

The quarterback totaled 307 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in Sunday's win against the Los Angeles Rams even while dealing with his toe injury.

The team has a bye in Week 13 before facing the Chicago Bears in Week 14.

Backup Jordan Love, meanwhile, struggled in his only start of the season, finishing 19-of-34 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 13-7 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in November.

The Packers will only go as far as the nine-time Pro Bowler, three-time MVP and one-time champion can take them. If Rodgers is forced to miss time in the future, Love will get another shot to prove his worth.